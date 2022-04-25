Lockdown gatherings report is 'excoriating' for UK's Johnson: London Times

LONDON (Reuters) - An independent report into lockdown gatherings held at Boris Johnson's Downing Street office and residence is "excoriating" for the British prime minister and will make things "incredibly difficult" for him, the Times said. Sue Gray, a senior civil servant, has been tasked with investigating the events and whether they broke lockdown rules set by Johnson. The publication of her report has been put on hold until the police complete their own inquiry. Johnson has received one police fine and could be issued with more. An interim version of Gray's report said in January that "s...