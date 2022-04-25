Lockdown gatherings report is 'excoriating' for UK's Johnson: London Times

LONDON (Reuters) - An independent report into lockdown gatherings held at Boris Johnson's Downing Street office and residence is "excoriating" for the British prime minister and will make things "incredibly difficult" for him, the Times said. Sue Gray, a senior civil servant, has been tasked with investigating the events and whether they broke lockdown rules set by Johnson. The publication of her report has been put on hold until the police complete their own inquiry. Johnson has received one police fine and could be issued with more. An interim version of Gray's report said in January that "s...
Evangelicals and 'Christian righteousness' power Trump's delusions of election fraud: NYT
April 24, 2022
As Donald Trump continues to lie about the 2020 election he lost, his conspiracy theories are finding a home in some white, Evangelical churches, The New York Times reported Sunday.
"Evangelical churches have long been powerful vehicles for grass-roots activism and influence on the American right, mobilized around issues like abortion and gay marriage. Now, some of those churches have embraced a new cause: promoting Donald J. Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was stolen," the newspaper reported. "They have opened their church doors to speakers promoting discredited theories about overturning President Joe Biden’s victory and lent a veneer of spiritual authority to activists who often wrap themselves in the language of Christian righteousness. For these church leaders, Trump’s narrative of the 2020 election has become a prominent strain in an apocalyptic vision of the left running amok."
Trump repeatedly pushed his "big lie" of election fraud at a Saturday rally with J.D. Vance in Ohio.
"Still, surveys show that the belief in a fraudulent election retains a firm hold on white evangelical churchgoers overall, Mr. Trump’s most loyal constituency in 2020. A poll released in November by the Public Religion Research Institute found that 60 percent of white evangelical respondents continued to believe that the election was stolen — a far higher share than other Christian groups of any race," the newspaper reported. "Shortly after the election was called for Mr. Biden, Paula White, a Florida televangelist who served as the White House faith adviser during Mr. Trump’s presidency, led a prayer service in which she and others called upon God to overturn the election."
One prominent evangelical pastor has ties to Jan. 6.
"Greg Locke, a preacher who leads the Global Vision Bible Church in Mount Juliet, Tenn., spoke alongside Alex Jones of Infowars at a 'Rally for Revival' demonstration in Washington the night before the Jan. 6 attack. Mr. Locke offered a prayer for the Proud Boys, the violent far-right group, and for Enrique Tarrio, the organization’s leader who has since been indicted on charges of conspiracy for his role in the Capitol insurrection," the newspaper reported. "Mr. Locke — whose congregation is relatively small, but who claims a social media audience in the millions — is one of more than a dozen pastors who have appeared onstage at the ReAwaken America Tour: a traveling roadshow that has featured far-right Republican politicians, anti-vaccine activists, election conspiracists and Trumpworld personalities, including Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, a central figure in the effort to overturn the election in late 2020."
At a rally earlier this month in Michigan, the opening prayer was given by a preacher claiming, "Father in heaven, we firmly believe that Donald J. Trump is current and true president of the United States."
Thousands of Christian nationalists gathered at Oral Roberts University Thursday night for an special "Flashpoint" broadcast that featured multiple rants about how the 2020 election was supposedly stolen from Trump, such as this one from host Gene Bailey. https://bit.ly/3L49yp0\u00a0pic.twitter.com/CiaNbDvNVH— Right Wing Watch (@Right Wing Watch) 1650654048
Trump is facing humiliation as his effort to dethrone Brian Kemp 'fizzles out in embarrassment': report
April 24, 2022
Donald Trump's efforts to punish Gov. Brian Kemp for refusing to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia could set the former president up for humiliation as former Sen. David Perdue's campaign fails to gain traction, according to a new analysis.
"Now, as the May 24 primary draws near, this Republican battle royale has turned out to be as bitterly personal as expected. That much was clear at a debate between the two men on Sunday night, which ended up being a bare-knuckled brawl over the 2020 election. Perdue blamed Kemp for his and Trump’s losses—and Kemp called him 'weak' for trying to avoid accountability for his humiliating loss," Daily Beast congressional correspondent Sam Brodey wrote. "What wasn’t expected, however, is what Kemp carefully alluded to in Louisville: the possibility that Perdue’s much-hyped challenge fizzles out in embarrassment."
Brodey noted there has not been a single poll showing Perdue leading Kemp, even though Trump held a rally with Perdue in March and also campaigned against Kemp at a rally in September.
"If Kemp successfully vanquishes Perdue, the win might have implications that extend far beyond this spring’s primary, which has become a litmus test for the future of the GOP," Brody explained. "For one, it shows that even the most devoted Republicans simply aren’t making decisions based on Trump’s endorsements or his fixation on the 2020 election—a potential boon to Republican leaders who have been urging candidates nationwide to focus on Democrats’ handling of the economy and COVID instead."
Trump has threatened his MAGA base will sit out the midterms if his candidate loses the primary, meaning a victory by Kemp could strategically position Democrat Stacey Abrams for victory.
Trump has worried of a "humiliating experience" if Kemp wins the primary.
GOP operative McCrae Dowless dies awaiting trial for North Carolina election fraud: report
April 24, 2022
The Republican political consultant at the center of an alleged voter fraud scheme has died, his attorney told Channel 9 TV in Charlotte, North Carolina.
"A Channel 9 investigation in 2018 uncovered allegations that [McCrae] Dowless paid people to illegally collect absentee ballots for Republican candidate Mark Harris. Harris’s opponent, Dan McCready, conceded to Harris on election night, but weeks later the North Carolina Board of Elections voted not to certify the election results," the station reported.
While awaiting trial for alleged voter fraud, McCready was convicted of Social Security fraud. He was supposed to have started his prison sentence on April 1, but that apparently was delayed again as he battled cancer.
"In February 2019, the state board of elections called for a new election in North Carolina’s District 9 congressional race. It is the only time in documented history a federal election was overturned for a fraud investigation," the network reported. "Also in February 2019, Dowless was arrested on fraud charges tied to the 2016 general election and 2018 primary election. Months later, a grand jury in Wake County indicted Dowless and six others for charges tied to the 2018 general election."
Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman released as statement that the other trials will continue.
"There remain about six others charged related to this matter and we will be moving forward with those cases with the understanding that the State’s position was always that Mr. Dowless was the principle coordinator of the ballot process in question," she said.
Journalist Joe Bruno of Channel 9 won the prestigious George Polk Award in 2019 for his reporting that blew open the scandal.
Polk Award for Local Television Reporting: Joe Bruno of WSOC-TV for amassing evidence of ballot fraud in a disputed North Carolina Congressional race. #northcarolina #election— George Polk Awards (@George Polk Awards) 1550592536
Statement from the Wake County DA on the death of McCrae Dowlesshttps://twitter.com/stolpwsoc9/status/1518311591082668033\u00a0\u2026— Joe Bruno (@Joe Bruno) 1650829270
