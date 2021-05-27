Locked Out: As COVID worsens Florida eviction crisis, more Black renters’ lives upended

According to Racine, as news reports about the PIC's finances were blowing up in 2017, the PIC reached out to Weisselberg to oversee its own internal audit. Weisselberg later exchanged several emails with Heather Martin, the PIC's budget director. In one of these emails, he asked why there was a $1.6 million difference between the committee's revenues and donations.

The Mother Jones reports cites depositions taken in Racine's lawsuits where lawyers repeatedly questioned witnesses about Weisselberg. Ivanka Trump was asked, "Do you have any idea why the Trump Organization would be asking for revenue data from the PIC?" She replied, "I do not." Donald Trump Jr. was asked the same question, where he replied, "I don't."

"The Trump Organization is the parent company that controls the operations and finances of the Trump Hotel, so why would Allen Weisselberg, its CFO, be asked to participate in the audit pertaining to the finances of the PIC?" asks Winston Wolkoff, who is now a lead cooperating witness in Racine's lawsuit. "That is especially true when those finances involve the questionable payments to the Trump Hotel that I questioned at the time. This seems highly unusual, and it's a matter that the various investigators should be seriously examining."

