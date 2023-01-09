Florida Democrat makes eyebrow-raising stock purchases in energy company

Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL) likes to tout her record on the environment, but she has in recent months been buying up stock in a power company that relies heavily on fossil fuels.

The Florida Democrat has recently purchased up to $30,000 worth of stock in Dominion Energy, which fires many of its power plants with coal, natural gas or oil, according to a new congressional filing.

Frankel reported one purchase totaling between $1,001 and $15,000 for the period between Nov. 30 and Jan. 6 and another for the same amount after Dec. 1.

The lawmaker is a member of the Safe Climate Caucus, and her House website points out that she "routinely votes against harmful legislation seeking to roll back laws and regulations that protect clean air and safe drinking water."

The Virginia-based Dominion Energy recently released a report that projects an end to coal-fired plants by 2030, and it predicts that solar energy will become the focus of its electrical generation no later than 2049.