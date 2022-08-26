Small-town newspaper publisher arrested for not properly labeling political ads: report

According to Boston.com, a 62-year-old small-town newspaper publisher in New Hampshire has been arrested by state authorities — for allegedly not properly labeling political advertisements in the paper.

"Debra Paul, 62, of Londonderry, New Hampshire, failed to properly identify political advertisements in her newspaper, The Londonderry Times," reported Clara McCourt. "She was charged with six violations of the state’s misdemeanor laws on political advertisements, according to State Attorney General John M. Formella, and could face up to a year in county jail and up to $12,000 in fines."

"An affidavit by investigator Daniel Mederos alleges that in two different Londonderry Times issues from earlier this year, Paul printed ads for various school board and budget committee candidates that did not include a 'paid for by' label within the ads, as required by state law. They also did not contain names and addresses for the ads’ financiers, which is also a requirement under state law," said the report. Paul’s other offenses include failure to print the words 'Political Advertisement' on ads pertaining to elections. Mederos has identified at least 58 violations of state advertising law over 21 different issues of The Londonderry Times since 2020."

Paul, who has allegedly had similar violations in the past, says that her "memory was poor" and she forgot to add in the disclaimers. She also scorned state officials for devoting so much energy to the case.

“I would like to think the attorney general’s office has more important matters to deal with than to send press releases out on misdemeanors such as this. With multiple unsolved homicides over the past year, this seems a bit absurd," she said, according to InDepthNH. “My understanding is that I’m accused by someone of neglecting to use the phrase, 'Political Advertisements,' when it was an obvious political ad. I’ve barely had time to confer with my attorney and I have yet to see the actual charges on the matter. This is clearly a case of a small business needing to defend itself against overreaching government. To threaten a small business owner with jail time over something this insignificant is very heavy handed."

"Class A misdemeanor charges carry a maximum penalty of up to one year at the county house of correction and a fine of up to $2,000," noted InDepthNH. "An arraignment has been scheduled in Derry District Court for October 19, 2022. This case is being prosecuted by Deputy General Counsel Myles Matteson and Attorney Matt Conley of the Election Law Unit. The investigation into this matter was conducted by Investigator Daniel Mederos."

