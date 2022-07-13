Long COVID patients going broke chasing experimental treatments

Investigators with the British Medical Journal have found that desperate long COVID-19 survivors are traveling to foreign countries in the hope that "blood washing" can ameliorate their lingering symptoms of COVID-19.
The procedure, technically called apheresis, involves blood filtering. The procedure is typically used on patients with lipid disorders who don't respond to medication or other therapies.
Private clinics in Cyprus, Germany, and Switzerland offer the treatment to patients suffering from long COVID -- though there's little evidence the treatments actually work.
"‘Blood washing’ involves a needle going into each of the patient’s arms," notes Study Finds. "From there, blood coming out of one vein passes through a filter that separates the red blood cells from the plasma. The procedure filters the plasma before recombining it with the blood cells and returning it to the other vein."
One individual cited by the study, Gitte Boumeester, quit her job last November after debilitating post-COVID effects. She said she found the blood washing treatment through a Facebook group, and spent more than $50,000 on treatments in Cyprus.
Ultimately she returned home with no improvement in her symptoms, the study said.
Long Covid remains one of the most mysterious aspects of the pandemic.
"This post-Covid syndrome, or Long Covid, is something that WHO is deeply concerned about," Maria Van Kerkhove, the UN health agency's Covid-19 technical lead, said last year.
The WHO was "making sure that we have recognition of this, because this is real".
Kerkhove said of those infected with SARS-CoV-2 -- the virus which causes Covid-19 disease -- "many are suffering from long term effects."
"We don't know for how long these effects last and we're even working on a case definition to better understand and describe what this post-Covid syndrome is," said Van Kerkhove.
The WHO is working to have better rehabilitation programs for Long Covid sufferers plus broader research to gain a better understanding of what the syndrome is and how it can be managed.
- More than 200 symptoms -
The WHO has held a series of seminars aimed at expanding understanding of post-Covid conditions, hearing not only from scientists and doctors but also directly from sufferers themselves.
Little is known about why some people, after coming through the acute phase, struggle to recover and suffer ongoing symptoms including shortness of breath, extreme fatigue and brain fog as well as cardiac and neurological disorders.
Janet Diaz, the clinical care lead in the WHO's emergencies program who leads the organization's Long Covid efforts, said there had been more than 200 reported symptoms.
They include chest pain, tingling and rashes. Diaz said some patients had symptoms that dragged on from the acute phase; others got better and then relapsed, with conditions that could come and go; while others had symptoms that only appeared after recovering from the acute phase.
Studies can only go back as far as the first patients to recover from Covid-19, which first emerged in China in December 2019.
Diaz said some people seemed to have post-Covid conditions for three months, and others up to six months.
With AFP.