Looming storms shut US government offices, millions under tornado watch

By David Shepardson WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. government offices in the Washington area closed early on Monday due to approaching thunderstorms as people across the eastern U.S. were warned of possible tornadoes, damaging wind and large hailstones before the end of the day. The National Weather Service said more than 29.5 million people lived in an area from Alabama to western New York state where there was a risk of tornadoes before 11 p.m. ET. The greatest risk was in the mid-Atlantic area including Washington, D.C. Some places could see wind exceeding 75 miles per hour and hail larger than...