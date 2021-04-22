Small gas leak results in major warning to all of LA County
Downey Fire Department/Facebook

Evacuations have been ordered in Downey, California, as firefighters work to contain a gas leak, KTLA5 reports.

"The Downey Fire department along with the Downey Police Department are currently on scene of a natural gas leak on the corner of Stewart & Gray Rd. and Rives Ave," the Downey Fire Department posted on Facebook. "Evacuations were only ordered for anyone within a 300-feet radius, but an emergency alert was sent to cellphones as far away as Hollywood. The public was asked to avoid the area."