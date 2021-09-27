Raging white man allegedly punches Asian woman in the face – then claims being filmed is harassment

Jennifer Chen, 30, was driving in Los Angeles this Wednesday when she says she was followed into a parking garage by a man who was blaring his horn, KTLA-5 reports.

According to Chen, the man then reached through the window and punched her in the face while calling her a "f***ing Asian."

The man can be seen in surveillance video appearing to strike Chen, who then took out her cellphone camera and chased the man down in a video that since went viral.

"I said call 911, lady, you're harassing me," the man can be heard saying in Chen's video.

"You are the one who physically assaulted me!" Chen replied.

Speaking to KTLA-5, Chen's attorney, Edward Lee, says he has supplied police with the man's identity, adding that he thinks the case goes beyond "simple battery."

"We believe there are aggravating factors with the racial slurs… later denying the fact," Lee said.

"I believe this is a hate crime for sure," Chen added.

Watch KTLA-5's report on the story below:

