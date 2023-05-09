Louisiana man accused of shooting 14-year-old in the back of head as she played hide-and-seek: report
A Louisiana man was arrested in connection with the shooting of a 14-year-old girl in the back of the head while she was playing hide-and-seek over the weekend, KPLC reports.

David V. Doyle, 58 of Starks, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery, four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and the illegal discharge of a firearm. He was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center.

The girl was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and family members told the television station that she is recovering and appears to be OK.

Deputies early Sunday morning responded to the Starks home on the report of the shooting.

Detectives determined that several juveniles who were playing hide-and- seek were on the neighbor’s property.

Doyle told investigators that he went to retrieve a firearm from his home after seeing shadows outside his home, and that when he returned he saw people running away from his property and opened fire, striking the girl, the report said.

Louisiana has a ‘stand your ground law’ that can be used to justify deadly force when acting in self defense, preventing a violent crime or if someone unlawfully enters a home, vehicle or place of business.

