Lowe’s is giving $55 million in bonuses to hourly workers because of high inflation
A Lowes hardware store in Washington, DC, on Feb. 23, 2022. - Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Lowe’s store employees will soon see bonuses in their paychecks. The home improvement retailer is giving $55 million in bonuses to its hourly workers in stores during this time of high inflation, Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison said Wednesday during the second quarter earnings report. “These associates have the most important jobs in our company and we deeply appreciate everything they do to serve our customers,” Ellison said. Employees will see the bonus Sept. 9, Ellison said during a roundtable discussion with Charlotte reporters following the earnings call. The incremental bonus depends on whethe...