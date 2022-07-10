‘Luck and God’: How Haitians survive gang violence, kidnappings in their nation’s capital
A man walk by graffiti on a wall demanding justice for slain President Jovenel Moïse in Petionville. - Jose A. Iglesias/El Nuevo Herald/TNS

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — This teeming Caribbean capital, with its hair-raising traffic, army of sidewalk vendors and once vibrant nightlife, is now a metropolis that lives only by daylight. People leave home only after sunrise and hurry back before sundown. They lumber along traffic-clogged main roads rather than take shortcuts, and zip through empty streets at top speeds. Instead of driving to the beach, they go to hotel pools — preferably one close to home. “Even in the daylight, there’s still a high risk,” said Cédrice Joseph, 18, attending his high school graduation from Lycée Alexandre Dum...