‘Luck and God’: How Haitians survive gang violence, kidnappings in their nation’s capital

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy lashed out on Sunday because she said she was made to feel "ashamed" and "guilty" after visiting the home of former President Thomas Jefferson and learning about how he owned slaves.
During a discussion on Fox & Friends, host Pete Hegseth complained about how the "whole tone" at Jefferson's Monticello home has changed to focus on his slave ownership.
"It's overwhelmingly negative!" Hegseth exclaimed. "You go to visit the legacy of Thomas Jefferson and you learn about what a terrible person Thomas Jefferson was."
Hegseth said that one visitor noted that "half of the comments on Jefferson were critical."
Campos-Duffy recounted her visit to Monticello.
"I visited many of these homes," she recalled. "And that is definitely what I picked up from all of this, that there is a reorienting, reconstructing of the history to basically make sure that the idea that they had slaves is on the same level as what they did for our country."
"There are slaves across human history," the Fox News host continued. "I get that. It's a terrible history we should talk about but we should not feel guilty or ashamed of our leaders when we go and visit the people who brought us the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence. You leave feeling that way."
Campos-Duffy complained that "anti-racism" books could be found in the gift shop at Jefferson's home.
"These were great men as far as their ideas go but they were able to build this on the backs of slaves and we honor that," co-host Joey Jones chimed in. "And we talk about that. That's different than re-writing the importance of Jefferson, the importance of Washington or whoever it may be. And why have Monticello at all if you're only going to use it for grievance?"
Jones argued that liberal leaders are not "perfect" either.
"Socialists," Campos-Duffy quipped. "You come away thinking how terrible this country is."
"Where's all this coming from?" she asked. "The homes of these presidents are being populated -- this is a very diabolical plan on the part of the left. So what they've done is they've taken their donors on the left and they've populated the boards of these estates with leftists."
"Don't look over here at all the amazing things that Thomas Jefferson unleashed," Hegseth agreed. "It's always about inclusivity. It's the buzzword they use. And we fall into the trap! Because good, earnest historians who take care of Monticello sit there and they go, 'Oh, you're right. You know what? We haven't included enough about the fact that he was a slave owner. So let's include more of that.' And then the ideologues come in with their money and say, let's make it all about that!"
"And then you get kids coming through thinking Thomas Jefferson was a bad guy," he remarked. "We get accused of wanting to 'whitewash' or not talk about that. We will talk about that. We know that. That's a real deal. But making it about America being an evil place is when we get into the realm of a cultural revolution."
According to a former federal prosecutor, there is enough evidence of criminality in a phone call that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) made to Georgia election officials that he should consider invoking his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination when he appears before a Georgia grand jury investigating Donald Trump.
Appearing on "The Sunday Show" with host Jonathan Capehart, Glenn Kirschner said the South Carolina Republican may be put in an awkward position if he loses his battle to duck a subpoena as he has vowed to do.
"Glenn, you are the former federal prosecutor here," Capehart began. "How much legal danger is Senator Lindsey Graham in with this investigation?"
"So there are two data points that I think are on either side of that question, Jonathan," he replied. "One, I believe [Fulton County DA] Fani Willis said look, we're not looking at Lindsey Graham as a subject or target of the investigation, just a witness. That's one side. It seems to suggest that she just wants information that he can provide about what Donald Trump did."
"On the hand, [Georgia Secretary of State] Brad Raffensperger has gone on record as saying that these phone calls from Lindsey Graham seem to suggest that I would, I should try to toss out legally cast ballots, as a prosecutor," he continued. "I hear that and I think, Lindsay has a self-incrimination right there; there are arguments on both sides of that."
"Wow," host Capehart exclaimed. "I mean, if a sitting senator claim's 5th amendment right here, which is his right, that would be pretty amazing."
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) predicted over the weekend that every "single Trump supporter" would deny voting for the former president within "about 10 years."
Kinzinger, a member of the Jan. 6 Committee, made the remarks during an appearance on ABC's This Week program.
Host George Stephanopoulos told Kinzinger that polls indicate that more and more Republicans are dismissing the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in recent months.
"How do you explain that?" the host wondered.
"On the margins, yes," Kinzinger replied. "It is puncturing through. I think what's most important is what does history say in five or 10 years because I can guarantee -- well, I can get about as close as I can to guaranteeing that in about 10 years, there's not going to have been a single Trump supporter that exists anywhere in the country."
"It's like Nixon," he added. "There were a lot of people that supported Nixon until he was out of office and then everybody was like, 'Nobody supported Nixon.' I figure that that's going to happen."
According to the Republican lawmaker, former President Donald Trump "is, in essence, a cult leader right now."
"He's a man that can stand up and say anything he wants and these news organizations just reinforce it," Kinzinger said.