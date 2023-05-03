Cop broke man's leg with 'MMA-style takedown' outside country music concert: report
A country music fan had his leg smashed by a cop who took him down with an MMA move after telling him not to drink in public, according to a report.

Jason Slama was leaving the Luke Bryan show in rural Nebraska when Cass County Sheriff’s deputies stopped him and told him to discard his drink, according to The Washington Post. When Slama asked the officers to cite the Nebraska statute that prohibited him from finishing his beer in the privately owned field, they could not, the Post reported. He discarded the beer anyway.

But according to the Post, a sergeant from the neighboring Sarpy County Sheriff’s Department, Kevin Krecklow, approached Slama and threatened to arrest him for trespassing if he did not leave. Slama then asked for the statute number for trespassing.

Krecklow then grabbed Slama and slammed him to the ground with an “MMA-type technique.” He also stomped on Slama's right leg, leaving it fractured in multiple places, the Post reported, citing a lawsuit filed by Slama.

According to his lawsuit alleging excessive force, Slama said he needed surgery as a result of the incident.

“I’ve got a great respect, or had a great respect, for law enforcement,” Slama told The Washington Post. “Now after the incident that I’ve gone through, it’s considerably changed.”

Read the full story over at The Washington Post.

