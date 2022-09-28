Lula widens lead over Bolsonaro less than a week ahead of Brazilian vote: report

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has widened his lead over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to 13 percentage points less than one week ahead of presidential election, a Genial/Quaest poll released on Wednesday showed.

Recent polls indicate that Lula could beat his far-right populist rival in the first round, scheduled to happen next Sunday.

The new survey put support for Lula at 46% in the first-round vote on Oct. 2 against 33% for Bolsonaro, compared to 44% for Lula and 34% for Bolsonaro a week earlier.

In a potential Oct. 30 run-off, Lula's lead rose to a 14-point advantage, from 10 points a week ago.

The Genial/Quaest poll found that negative views of Bolsonaro's government edged up to 42% from 39% last week, while the percentage of those who see the government in a positive light remained flat at 31%.

The pollster interviewed 2,000 voters in person between Sept. 24-27. Its poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Christopher Cushing)