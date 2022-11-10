Lyft chops hundreds of Bay Area jobs, adding to waves of tech layoffs
Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/TNS

Tech companies Lyft and Chime have revealed plans to chop more than 300 jobs in the Bay Area, fresh evidence of a severe retrenchment for the struggling sector. The disclosures, in the form of official reports to the state’s labor agency, suggest that the waves of tech company job cuts have yet to run their course. All told, the two companies have jettisoned a combined 379 jobs in the Bay Area. Lyft, a ride-hailing company, disclosed that it had decided to terminate 227 jobs in San Francisco, the company told the state Employment Development Department. Chime, an online banking tech firm, said...