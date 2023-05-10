Woman accused of using dead sister’s identity to steal a machine gun: report

A woman was arrested Monday on allegations she used her dead sister’s identity to steal a machine gun from a Texas shooting range last week, KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Amber Nicole Herring, 25, was charged with possession of a prohibited firearm/machine gun and theft of a firearm, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Herring is being held at the Bexar County Jail on $30,000 bond.

The stolen machine gun had not been located as of Tuesday.

The theft occurred around 2 p.m. Friday at the LoneStar Handgun in Converse.

Herring expressed interest in purchasing the MP5 submachine gun and the business rented it to her after she completed a liability form. The MP5 is described as a powerful 9-millimeter gun that can fire 900 rounds per minute.

An employee who researched the name Herring provided determined Herring had used her dead sister's identity to rent the gun. Bralynn Sampson, was found dead on Dec. 10, 2022.