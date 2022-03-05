Macron gets French poll boost after Ukraine crisis interventions

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron's lead over rival candidates ahead of next month's election has grown in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to a poll published on Saturday by Le Monde newspaper. The Sopra Steria poll showed Macron winning 30.5% of votes in the first round of voting on April 10, up from 26.5% a week earlier. Macron's closest challenger in the first round was Marine Le Pen, of the far-right Rassemblement National party, with 14.5% of votes, compared with 15.5% last week. In the second and final vote, due on April 24, Macron was seen beating Le...
According to a report from the Daily Beast, former president Donald Trump is furious with the rollout of his Truth Social media platform that has been dogged by glitches and, so far, lower sign-ups than had been anticipated.
With the Beast's Asawin Suebsaeng and Adam Rawnsley labeling Trump's foray into social media an "embarrassing dud," they add that the former president is making his displeasure known by raging and spewing obscenities at those around him.
"In recent weeks, sources have heard the former president on the phone swearing gratuitously and asking things like, 'What the f*ck is going on' with Truth Social," the report states. "He’s repeatedly groused about the negative press and the less-than-stellar optics of the rollout, these sources said. And he’s demanded to know why more people aren’t using it—why the app isn’t swiftly dominating the competition."
According to the Beast's report, Trump appears to have legitimate complaints about the launch of his signature social media platform.
"The Daily Beast reviewed analyses of visits to Truth Social’s performed by SimilarWeb, which tracks website traffic from public and private sources. The company’s figures for the MAGA social network—while only an estimate based on incomplete data—are nonetheless anemic," the report states. "SimilarWeb’s estimates show a sharp spike of around 2 million daily visits to the site when it first debuted, before traffic dipped to an average of approximately 300,000 visits each day, putting the site on par with Gettr. Meanwhile, the far-right Gab has averaged around 650,000 daily average visits in the same time period."
Part of the problem, the report states, is a waitlist for sign-ups, but worse still is evidence that when users are able to log on, they aren't sticking around for very long.
"The odd sluggishness of the waitlist could also explain why, at this early stage of Trump’s website, the MAGA fans who have visited Truth Social also don’t tend to stay very long, according to SimilarWeb’s analytical tools. The company estimates that the average visitor to Trump’s site stays for just 90 seconds—a far cry from the seven minutes users tend to spend on Gettr and nine minutes spent on Gab," the Beast is reporting.
The Beast report goes on to note that Trump isn't helping matters much by personally posting frequently in an effort to draw more subscribers, with Axios reporting, "Trump hasn't posted a single time since the launch, despite an international crisis that has captivated the country. Instead, he's given his comments to radio and TV hosts.”
Media networks suspend reporting in Russia over censorship law
March 05, 2022
International media companies and journalists around the world on Friday sharply condemned a new Russian law that effectively criminalizes critical reporting of the war on Ukraine, with some outlets even suspending broadcasts or reporters' work across Russia.
"Russian authorities have moved quickly to establish total censorship and control over the free flow of information since Russia invaded Ukraine."
Amid global outrage over Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin also blocked access to Facebook on Friday, which was met with intense criticism. The moves come ahead of anti-war protests planned on multiple continents this weekend.
"Russian authorities have moved quickly to establish total censorship and control over the free flow of information since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24," noted Gulnoza Said, Europe and Central Asia program coordinator at the Committee to Protect Journalists.
"The Russian public cannot be deprived of information and news and be forced to rely on the Kremlin-approved interpretation of events at this very important time in Russian history," Said added. "The censorship must stop, and bans must be lifted."
After Putin signed a law targeting reports about the invasion that Moscow deems "fake news," ABC News, BBC, Bloomberg News, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, CBS News, and CNN all responded with moves to protect their journalists.
"Because of the new censorship law passed in Russia today, some Western networks including ABC News are not broadcasting from the country tonight," a spokesperson said. "We will continue to assess the situation and determine what this means for the safety of our teams on the ground."
BBC director-general Tim Davie announced:
It leaves us no other option than to temporarily suspend the work of all BBC News journalists and their support staff within the Russian Federation while we assess the full implications of this unwelcome development.
Our BBC News service in Russian will continue to operate from outside Russia.
The safety of our staff is paramount and we are not prepared to expose them to the risk of criminal prosecution simply for doing their jobs. I'd like to pay tribute to all of them, for their bravery, determination, and professionalism.
We remain committed to making accurate, independent information available to audiences around the world, including the millions of Russians who use our news services. Our journalists in Ukraine and around the world will continue to report on the invasion of Ukraine.
"We have with great regret decided to temporarily suspend our news gathering inside Russia," said Bloomberg editor-in-chief John Micklethwait. "The change to the criminal code, which seems designed to turn any independent reporter into a criminal purely by association, makes it impossible to continue any semblance of normal journalism inside the country."
The Canadian public broadcaster said in a statement that "CBC/Radio-Canada is very concerned about new legislation passed in Russia, which appears to criminalize independent reporting on the current situation in Ukraine and Russia."
"In light of this situation and out of concern for the risk to our journalists and staff in Russia, we have temporarily suspended our reporting from the ground in Russia while we get clarity on this legislation," the statement continued. "We join other media in standing up for a free press and unimpeded access to accurate, independent journalism in Ukraine and Russia."
"Our journalists have been doing vital work to bring all elements of this story to Canadians and people around the world," the statement concluded. "We are proud of their professionalism and determination and we will continue to support their work."
Network spokespeople also confirmed that "CBS News is not currently broadcasting from Russia as we monitor the circumstances for our team on the ground given the new media laws passed today" and "CNN will stop broadcasting in Russia while we continue to evaluate the situation and our next steps moving forward."
The Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta—which is known for critical reporting that earned editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021—announced in a tweet that it would remove some online content because of the law's threat to journalists.
Meanwhile, Reporters Sans Frontières, also known as RSF or Reporters Without Borders, tweeted Friday that it "has confirmed reports that Facebook has been banned in #Russia by the national regulator—the Kremlin's latest move to isolate the population from uncontrolled sources of information."
RSF declared that "all banned media and social media should be immediately reinstated!"
According to the Associated Press:
The state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said it cut access to Twitter and Facebook in line with a decision by the prosecutor general's office. The watchdog has previously accused Twitter of failing to delete the content banned by Russian authorities and slowed down access to it.
Twitter said in a statement Friday afternoon that while the company is "aware of reports" that its platform is blocked in Russia, it has not been able to confirm whether this is the case.
Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Facebook's parent company, Meta, said in a statement that "soon millions of ordinary Russians will find themselves cut off from reliable information, deprived of their everyday ways of connecting with family and friends and silenced from speaking out."
"We will continue to do everything we can to restore our services so they can remain available to people to safely and securely express themselves and organize for action," Clegg vowed.
The AP noted that "the moves against the social media giants follow blocks imposed on the BBC, the U.S. government-funded Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, and Latvia-based website Meduza."
The crackdown on information about Putin's deadly assault of Ukraine—which has included mounting allegations of war crimes—also follows mass arrests of Russians who took to the streets last week to protest the invasion. Some reporters were also arrested while covering the demonstrations.
President Joe Biden has caught a political break -- for the moment -- thanks to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the conservative Washington Times reports.
“In a matter of days, Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine accomplished something that has become increasingly rare in Washington’s polarized political climate: uniting Republicans and Democrats,” the paper reports.
Putin’s war has provided Biden and the Democratic Party “an offramp from continuing to receive the bulk of the blame among their Republican counterparts for gasoline prices that are soaring to record levels across the country,” the report states.
Republicans are not praising Biden and they continue to oppose green energy policies, but the rhetoric about gas hikes has been relatively muted for an election year. The newspaper quoted an unlikely source of moderation.
“Critics of Mr. Biden’s energy policies, including efforts to limit domestic fossil fuel productions, will always exist, suggested Sen. James E. Risch. But the Idaho Republican and ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee indicated his criticism moving forward would be targeted toward the Russian leader.
“Admittedly, when you get an upheaval like this, there’s always an uptick [in prices]. This isn’t our fault, this is Vladimir Putin’s fault, and that’s where the wrath should be,” Mr. Risch said. “I’m not speaking for all Republicans … I’m looking at where we are now, and how we’re going to go forward.”
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, facing a tough reelection fight in Alaska, echoed that.
“I’m placing the blame on Putin,” she said. “This is Putin’s war. Putin has chosen this. And he’s chosen as one of his tools — one of his weapons — energy.”
But the Times added this caveat:
“The political calculation will only hold, Republican lawmakers and strategists told The Washington Times this week, if Mr. Biden heeds the mounting bipartisan calls to ban Russian oil imports.
“The U.S. imports nearly 700,000 barrels of oil each day from Russia, amounting to tens of millions of dollars per day flowing to Moscow’s massive energy sector that is helping fund Mr. Putin’s war.
“Despite the bipartisan push to implement an embargo, the White House remains opposed, for now, over concerns that Americans would face further pain at the pump.”
The conservative news outlet even paused its own hostility to Biden long enough to present another side of the argument.
“Many proponents of a Russian oil ban have argued that U.S. energy production could backfill the void and prevent a price hike, but energy market strategists have said otherwise.”
AAA has reported increases of 30% in regular gas prices since the invasion began little more than a week ago.
