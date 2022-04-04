Macron's far-right rival, Le Pen, reaches all-time high in presidential second-round vote poll

PARIS (Reuters) - French far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, whose presidential campaign has gained momentum in recent days, on Monday captured 48.5% of voter intentions in an opinion poll of a likely runoff against Emmanuel Macron, the highest score she has ever notched. Harris Interactive in a poll for business weekly Challenges said that a victory by Macron - which pollsters considered almost a foregone conclusion in past months - was now within the margin of error. "This is the first time that the two finalists of (the presidential election in) 2017 are tested so close," Challenges said on ...