'Cawthorn is deplorable': Hometown newspaper shreds GOP lawmaker for 'crazytown' statements on Ukraine

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) was slammed as "deplorable" by his hometown newspaper for slurring Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a "thug."

The first-term North Carolina Republican questioned Ukraine and its leadership during a town hall meeting with local supporters earlier this month, as Russian bombs rained down on the democratic nation, and the Winston-Salem Journal questioned Cawthorn's character and qualifications.

"Of all the many, many, many reasons we could find to legitimately criticize North Carolina’s gift to Crazytown," the editorial board wrote, "Rep. Madison Cawthorn — his stolen-valor lie about being accepted to the U.S. Naval Academy; the 160 women who claim to have witnessed his sexually predatorial behavior at the Virginia Christian college he briefly attended; his racist dog-whistles; his support for the Jan. 6 insurrectionists; his endorsement of political violence; the naked ambition that has led him to seek election in whichever district might provide him the most success; the blind eye he’s turned to his constituents; and what did that tree ever do to you? — it’s perhaps his latest exploit that has us truly seeing red."



The congressman was called out by fellow Republicans, but the Journal's editorial board noted that some GOP elected officials and conservative media figures were parroting Vladimir Putin's talking points about the invasion.

"Cawthorn’s comments might easily be written off as part of a misunderstood, nuanced evaluation of the situation if not for the degree of aid and comfort being offered Putin by other conservatives — including Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, who last week promoted Russian disinformation about U.S.-funded bioweapons labs in Ukraine," the editorial board wrote. "And if not for Sen. Marco Rubio slipping up earlier in the week by live-broadcasting information that could have compromised Zelenskyy’s safety. And if not for the repeated praise offered the Russian dictator by former President Trump. All of that leads to questions about what Rep. Liz Cheney calls the 'Putin wing' of the Republican Party."



The newspaper criticized Cawthorn's lack of interest in legislation or issues that might benefit his constituents, and instead focused on attention-grabbing social media stunts.

"The communities in our state’s 11th Congressional District have their share of problems, including the opioid crisis that has affected every other segment of society, underfunded educational resources and the challenge of drawing economic opportunities to help them thrive," the board wrote. "They would do better to elect a representative who addresses those issues rather than one who repeats Russian talking points and distracts them with culture wars."

"Our view: Cawthorn is deplorable," the headline read.