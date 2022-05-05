Madison Cawthorn
Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

In the wake of a leaked explicit video of North Carolina GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn circulating the internet, the lawmaker spoke out, calling it an organized "drip-drip" campaign to destroy his career.

The video was released Wednesday by American Muckrakers PAC, which is a political action group that is trying to sabotage his campaign for reelection.

"A new hit against me just dropped. Years ago, in this video, I was being crass with a friend, trying to be funny," Cawthorn tweeted. "We were acting foolish, and joking. That's it. I'm NOT backing down. I told you there would be a drip drip campaign. Blackmail won't win. We will."

Muckrakers PAC claim the video was "passed to us by a former supporter" of Cawthorn who wanted to remain anonymous.

"It pains us to post it but in the public and voters' interest we chose to do so," the statement said.

The video comes on the heels of a recent POLITICO article that published photos of Cawthorn wearing lingerie, which Cawthorn dismissed as "goofy vacation photos."

