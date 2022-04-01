Embattled Madison Cawthorn lands 'special guest speaker' slot at Trump rally as NC GOP tries to oust him
Madison Cawthorn on Facebook.

Embattled Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), who drew a rebuke from multiple members of his own party this week after he leveled baseless allegations that they regularly held cocaine-fueled orgies, is getting a lifeline from former President Donald Trump.

As reported by journalist Ben Jacobs, Cawthorn on Friday was announced as a "special guest speaker" during a Trump rally that's scheduled to take place next week in Selma, North Carolina.

This news comes just after Cawthorn was chastised by GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) called him out for falsely accusing his fellow Republicans of inviting him to orgies, and after Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) openly endorsed Cawthorn primary opponent Chuck Edwards.

As part of his endorsement, Tillis took multiple shots at Cawthorn and said that Edwards, unlike Cawthorn, would "never attack Ukraine’s fight for freedom or vote against sanctioning Putin’s Russia and find himself being used as propaganda on Russian state television."

This is a reference to Cawthorn calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "thug" while suggesting Ukraine was not worth fighting over because it was a "corrupt" country.

Tillis also said Edwards "has demonstrated he serves with honor and integrity, and he always makes conservatives proud. He’ll never embarrass Western North Carolina with a consistent pattern of juvenile behavior, outlandish statements, and untruthfulness."

