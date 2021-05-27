'MAGA Caravan' organizer who was among the first to attack cops during Capitol riot is arrested and charged: report

The self-proclaimed "MAGA Caravan" leader who led dozens of vehicles to Washington D.C. to attend the "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6 has been charged for being one of the first people to assault police officers at the Capitol during the riot that ensued, CNN reports.
Kenneth Joseph Owen Thomas of Ohio was arrested in Alabama this week for federal charges that include assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, and engaging in physical violence on Capitol grounds.
A press release said police body camera footage showed Thomas "advancing toward a line of law enforcement and pushing against their shields ... punched and struck the officers with his fist and forearm at least twice."
