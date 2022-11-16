Have MAGA Republicans 'completely lost touch'?

On Tuesday's edition of MSNBC's "All In," anchor Chris Hayes dissected how Republican candidates lost in 2022 in part because they have become divorced from reality, to the point where the average voter doesn't even understand what they're talking about.

"The MAGA world has become so obsessively wrapped up in their own little twisted echo chamber, their own neurotic obsessions about wokeness everywhere, trans youth, they've completely lost touch with what normal people think and want," said Hayes. "This year, they nominated a whole bunch of people who just have no connection with the median voter."



"Look at Kari Lake, who is probably the strongest candidate among all of them, who still lost her bid for governor of Arizona," said Hayes. "In addition to being an election denier, anti-vaxxer, she called for imprisoning her opponents and journalists. Or look at Blake Masters, on the ballot in that state as well, the failed Arizona candidate for Senate. A libertarian who thought the Unabomer manifesto was interesting, who repeats far-right conspiracies and election lies. His campaign ads vary from strange to downright creepy, like this the two-and-a-half minute video that reads more like a promotion for gun silencers."

"Silencers sometimes get a bad rap," said Masters in the clip. "They want to pretend that it makes it easy to commit crime or something like that, but actually, shooting with a silencer makes it a whole lot more pleasant to shoot, because you don't have to worry about giant ear protection."

"Who is the median Arizona voter that watches that like, that's what I want for my senator?" said Hayes. "Not a lot of them, it turns out! All over the country, you saw this out-of-touch extremism projected over and over. In New Hampshire, Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc, who repeatedly falsely claimed that children are identifying as cats and using litter boxes in schools, a widely circulated myth. He also called an aspect of fertility treatments 'disgusting,' indicating he was open to banning the procedure. I wonder how that went with voters. In Ohio, there was J.R. Majewski, the MAGA-rapping, QAnon-believing candidate for Congress, who lied about his military service, and North Carolina candidate Bo Hines, who thinks a community panel should decide if victims of rape and incest would be allowed to get an abortion."

"It is not an accident that all these people are the kinds of candidates that flourish in MAGA Republican primaries," concluded Hayes. "The litmus test in Donald Trump's party is, do you believe the 2020 election was stolen by some fantastic conspiracy involving Italian satellites and the ghost of Hugo Chavez? If you believe something that is obviously preposterously false, you're gonna be a weirdo!"

