Trump-loving Republican now considering running for office as an independent: report
When Derek Levasseur challenged Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) in the 2020 election cycle GOP primary, he ran as a Trump-loving, "America First" candidate. But he is considering running as an independent after being found not guilty of domestic violence.

"Derek Levasseur is trying to forge a new path in both work and politics," the central Maine Morning Sentinel reported Friday. "Levasseur said that he is considering a return to politics, with a run for Maine House of Representatives District 79, which includes parts of Benton, Albion, China and Unity Township. The seat is currently held by Republican Timothy S. Theriault, of China. Levasseur said he is considering running as an independent for the seat, because political parties have become so polarized."

Levessaeur explained why his is considering leaving the GOP.

"I find myself socially more in the middle, so it's really hard to really jump on a party and ride with that party when they're so, so divided," Levasseur said.

That is a far different tune than Levessaeur was singing when the same newspaper reported on his bid against Collins.

"Calling himself 'a common man with common sense,' Levasseur said Collins has not stood by President Trump on key issues such as border security and gun rights," the Morning Sentinel reported in November of 2019. "Levasseur said he thinks she has slipped badly because she has avoided town halls, refused to endorse Trump and failed to keep her promise to serve only two six-year terms."

Levessaeur eventually dropped his bid against Collins, citing pressure from "party elites" including former Gov. Paul LePage.

