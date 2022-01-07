Florida man brings pipe bomb to Jan. 6 rally in support of jailed MAGA rioter

A Florida man is behind bars after he was found with a homemade explosive device near a rally in support of a jailed Jan. 6 rioter on Thursday, the anniversary of the Captiol insurrection.

It's unclear whether the suspect, 22-year-old Garrett James Smith, supported or opposed the rally, which was held outside the Pinellas County Jail on behalf of Oath Keepers member Jeremy Brown of Tampa, who is held there on charges stemming from the insurrection.

Smith, whose birthday coincidentally falls on Jan. 6, was spotted running away from the rally wearing all black and a face covering, according to reports.

After detaining Smith for loitering, deputies searched his backpack and found a homemade pipe bomb, as well as a piece of paper titled "direct action checklist." The checklist included things like clothing, armor and gear — such as a helmet, goggles, a gas mask, duct tape and flammable rags, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Also in Smith's backpack, deputies found a helmet with an unspecified logo that had been seen at other protests in cities including Portland, where Smith had spent time. However, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said it was "too early to say with which group Smith may be affiliated," the Times reported.

At Smith's home in nearby Oldsmar, authorities found another pipe bomb, along with hand grenade-style explosives, nails and duct tape.

Smith is charged with three counts of making, possessing, and/or discharging a destructive device, and one count of loitering and prowling. He is being held on $300,000 bond.

"Smith was not cooperating with deputies, so they do not know if he was supportive or critical of the protesters at the courthouse," Fox 13 reported. "Gualtieri said deputies explained to the protesters that there had been a problem and asked the crowd to disperse early, which they did."

