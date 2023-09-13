'Looking to make a deal': Ex-prosecutor says Trump allies scrambling to implicate him

Donald Trump's codefendants in his Georgia criminal case are "all looking to make a deal," a former federal prosecutor said on Tuesday.

Georgetown law school professor and former federal prosecutor Paul Butler appeared on MSNBC's The ReidOut, and was asked whether Mark Meadows has a good chance of successfully appealing the order keeping him from moving his state action to federal court.

"It's very unlikely because he does not have a case," Butler said, adding that Meadows is "trying to get the case moved from state court to federal court" and "trying to get it dismissed."

Butler added that, while Meadows likely won't prevail on appeal, he does risk damaging Trump.

"These motions, again, it's really Donald Trump who is being implicated. Fani Willis loves the part of this where the defendants are demonstrating it's every woman and man for themselves," he said. "It's not like 19 people versus Fani Willis. They're all looking to make a deal, looking to get a break, even if that means implicating the former president, as we saw Mark Meadows do last week when he said everything that he did was directed by Donald Trump."

