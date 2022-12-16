Malaysia landslide leaves at least 10 campers dead
Rescuers carry one of the victims from the site of the land collapse at the camping ground in Batang Kali. At least 10 people have died. Izzuddin Abd Radzak/BERNAMA/dpa
At least 10 people have died after a landside hit a camping ground in Malaysia on Friday.

The Malaysian disaster management agency said in a Facebook post 60 people had been rescued from the slip. Seven people were injured, the agency added.

"Efforts to find and rescue 25 more victims continue," it said.

Rescuers believe 94 people were at the camping ground in Batang Kali, around 50 kilometres north of Kuala Lumpur, when the landslide occurred about 3 am (1900 GMT Thursday).

Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will travel to the site on Friday, the Malaysian news agency Bernama reported.

Victims of the land collapse who were rescued arrive at the Hulu Yam Bharu Police Station after being brought out from the site of the land collapse at the camping ground in Batang Kali. At least 10 people have died. Izzuddin Abd Radzak/BERNAMA/dpa