Dem slams Republican on live TV after 'vile' personal attack

Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D) dunked on state Sen. Lana Theis (R) during an appearance on MSNBC's "The Last Hour" on Tuesday.

Theis has received harsh criticism for attacking McMorrow with a "disgusting" pedophilia attack on McMorrow.

McMorrow responded with a powerful floor speech that went viral.

"So, I sat on it for a while, wondering why me? And then I realized, because I am the biggest threat to your hollow, hateful scheme. because you can't claim that you are targeting marginalized kids in the name of 'parental rights,' if another parent is standing up to say 'no,'" she explained. "I am a straight, white, Christian, married, suburban mom who knows that the very notion that learning about slavery or redlining or systemic racism somehow means that children are being taught to feel bad or hate themselves because they are white is absolute nonsense."

McMorrow was interviewed by MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart.

"How did you initially feel, seeing your Republican colleague's attacks against you in a fundraising email?" Capehart asked.

"I was horrified. It was such a vile thing for a mother to say about another mother, with no thought of what the consequences might be. This is the same Qanon-esque rhetoric that led a gunman to barge into a pizza place in D.C. thinking that there were children there. It was absolutely horrifying."

"You know, I looked directly at Sen. Theis today, in my speech, and she couldn't even look at me. She turned away from me the entire time and showed me the back of her head," McMorrow said.



McMorrow has served in the Michigan legislature since beating a Republican incumbent in the 2018 midterms.

