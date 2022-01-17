Man accused in plot against Michigan Gov. Whitmer rips judge, faults FBI for using undercover informants

The right-wing firebrand was interviewed for an article by Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Martin, who addressed growing tensions between Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In a January 12 tweet, Coulter used the phrase “booster status” as a double entendre. Trump, in a recent interview, was obviously referring to DeSantis when he slammed Republicans who are too “gutless” to say whether or not they have received a COVID-19 booster shot.

Trump has been aggressively promoting COVID-19 vaccines lately, saying that he got a booster shot and urging others to do the same. DeSantis, however, has been evasive when asked about COVID-19 booster shots, obviously fearful of saying anything that might offend anti-vaxxers.

Coulter tweeted:

In a January 16 tweet, Coulter was bullish on the idea of DeSantis running for president in 2024 — and suggested Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin as a running mate.