Man accused in plot against Michigan Gov. Whitmer rips judge, faults FBI for using undercover informants

DETROIT — Barry Croft, the accused bombmaker for a group charged with plotting to kidnap and kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, criticized the federal judge handling his case on the eve of a key court hearing that will decide which evidence will be shown to jurors. Croft faulted the fairness of U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker and called for the impeachment of prejudiced judges during a wide-ranging phone call Friday from the Newaygo County Jail to "The Free Men Report," a YouTube show by self-described "pro-liberty activists." During the wide-ranging interview, Croft, 46, of Bear, Delaware, denied ...