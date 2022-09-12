Man accused of killing 5 in Miami expressway crash caught on video pleads not guilty
Maiky Simeon, 30, has been identified as the man driving a silver Infinity in the wrong direction on the Palmetto at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. - Florida Highway Patrol/Florida Highway Patrol/TNS

MIAMI — Prosecutors on Monday filed upgraded charges against Maiky Simeon, the Miami motorist accused of driving drunk when he killed five people in a one-way wreck on the Palmetto Expressway. Simeon, during Monday’s brief arraignment, pleaded not guilty to five counts of DUI manslaughter. He’s also be charged with five counts of vehicular manslaughter. He did not appear at Monday’s court hearing, but plead not guilty through his attorney, Albert Levin. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Diana Vizcaino has ordered Simeon be held in jail without bail before trial. The arraignment came five days after the...