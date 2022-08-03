Man accused of killing 7 people at July Fourth parade in Illinois pleads not guilty

Anchor Alisyn Camerota gave the story breaking news treatment and interviewed Polantz about her reporting

"They both now have been subpoenaed for both documents and testimony in this federal criminal probe conducted being conducted by the U.S. Attorney's Office in D.C., the Justice Department and the FBI," Polantz reported.

"When you take this together, this is aggressive grand jury activity from the Justice Department and federal prosecutors as they are trying to lock down information about what was happening around the president inside the Trump administration, up to and on Jan. 6, in addition to them, we also know this grand jury has already spoken to two very top advisors in the vice president's office as well, who were in key meetings with Donald Trump," Polantz explained. "Those people were Marc Short and Greg Jacobs, so that's four different people"

"We also have reporting from Pamela Brown on this and Pam and I have both heard that executive privilege is playing into all of these discussions and could potentially play into this testimony," Polantz added. "One thing we learned last week, too, is the Justice Department is looking into a potential court fight."

