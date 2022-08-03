Man accused of killing 7 people at July Fourth parade in Illinois pleads not guilty
A woman pauses to visit a memorial in Port Clinton Square in Highland Park on July 11, 2022. - Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Attorneys for Robert E. “Bobby” Crimo III entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment in Lake County Circuit Court Wednesday after a grand jury indicted him on 117 felony counts for the July Fourth mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, that killed seven people and wounded dozens of others. During the hearing, Judge Victoria Rossetti informed Crimo, 21, of the range of sentences he could face, including natural life if he is convicted of first-degree murder. Manacled at the waist, wearing dark jail scrubs and a mask, Crimo answered in a clear voice that he understood. Pros...