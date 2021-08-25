White man pulls out a sword as he hurls threats and monkey noises at Black driver: police

A Minneapolis man has been charged with a felony for making threats of violence after he allegedly threatened to kill a Black man while brandishing a sword and hurling racial slurs, CrimeWatchMN reports.

The victim told police that he was driving through a parking lot when a pickup truck drove directly at him and stopped, blocking his way. The driver of the truck, Gene Willard Abrahamson, allegedly called the victim, who is Black, a "f**king monkey" and a "f**king n****r" while making monkey sounds.

Abrahamson then exited his vehicle carrying a sword, approached the victim and threatened to kill him while repeating the racial slurs.

Using his license plate number, police were able to identify Abrahamson and arrested him on Wednesday and he was booked into Hennepin County Jail.

Surveillance video showing part of the incident was uploaded to Facebook by the St. Anthony PD:


Video SmartNews