Man attacked cockpit and assaulted flight attendant on flight to NYC: report

Authorities in New York detained a man for a mental health evaluation after an incident aboard a LOT Polish Airlines flight from Warsaw to John F. Kennedy international airport.

"A passenger aboard a flight that had just landed at New York City's JFK Airport charged at the cockpit door and tried to break inside, according to officials," NBC New York reported. "The LOT Polish Airlines flight from Warsaw landed at the Queens airport around 8 p.m., Port Authority Police said. That's when the man began yelling and went to the cockpit door, a witness said, then started banging on it."

The flight crew and passengers took down the man and pinned him to the floor until Port Authority officers took the man into custody.

Fox Business reports a flight attendant was struck during the incident.

The man is taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

The case was referred to the FBI for potential charges.

Watch below or at this link:



