Man caught on video hurling racial slurs at team after Pop Warner National Championships

Pop Warner is investigating an incident where coaches were allegedly targeted with racial slurs after a tournament game by a man affiliated with the opposing team, TMZ reports.

After the Hamden Hurricanes beat the Highlands Ranch Mountain Lions in the Div. 2 12U quarterfinals of the Pop Warner National Championships on Dec. 3, the coaches from both teams ran into each other at a hotel.

The video shows a Highlands Ranch trying to talk to people with Hamden, but they repeatedly say they aren't interested in talking, as they "have more s*** to lose." When Hamden leaves the area, a man affiliated with the Highlands Ranch team hurled out the racial slurs.

At one point, the man can be heard saying, "f---ing n-----s."

In a statement to TMZ, Pop Warner said, "The disturbing behavior shown in the video is inconsistent with our code of conduct and the expectations we have of our adult volunteers."

Watch the video below:

