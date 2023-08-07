Man charged in fatal weekend shooting of 8-year-old girl in Chicago

Neighbors pass by a memorial for an 8 year-old girl shot and killed outside of her Portage Park apartment on Saturday, on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Chicago. - Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/TNS
CHICAGO — A Portage Park man now faces murder charges in the fatal weekend shooting of an 8-year-old girl on the Northwest Side. Michael Goodman, 43, is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the Saturday night slaying of Sarabi Medina, according to Chicago Police. Sarabi was shot in the head at about 9:40 p.m. as she was riding a scooter in the 3500 block of North Long. The shooting occurred shortly after her father purchased ice cream for her, according to anti-violence activist Andrew Holmes. After the child was shot, her father tackled the gunman who was then shot in the face wit...