Man exiting NYC subway dies after pants are caught in Q train door
People wait for a train at a Manhattan subway station on May 24, 2022, in New York City. - Spencer Platt/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — A straphanger died Thursday after his pants got stuck in the door of a Brooklyn train, causing him to be dragged across the platform, police said. The unidentified victim, who is believed to be in his 30s, was exiting a Q train at the Ave. M station in Midwood about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday when his pants — and possibly his foot — got stuck in the train door, cops said. The departing train dragged him across the platform before he was thrown from the door onto the tracks — just as another train came into the station. The other motorman managed to stop the train before hitting the mortal...