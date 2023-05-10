Man fatally shot while canvassing for Philly progressive group
Crime scene tape (Shutterstock.com)

Eddie Brokenbough, 46, supplemented his income by working as a political canvasser. This Monday as he was knocking on doors for the progressive group One PA, he was fatally shot by another canvasser from the same organization after the two had a confrontation, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

According to The Inquirer, the shooting highlights an important issue just a week before Philadelphia’s May 16 primary elections: the city's ongoing problem with gun violence.

As The Inquirer's report points out, both men were armed during the confrontation, and the 22-year-old shooter told police he was acting in self defense.

One PA said it does not allow canvassers to carry firearms on the job and has suspended operations in the wake of the shooting.

Police say it's still unclear what led up to the shooting but that the men had “some kind of previous history” before they crossed paths on the street. Brokenbough brandished his gun, which he was carrying illegally and the shooter pulled out his legally registered firearm and shot Brokenbough once in the armpit.

Court records reveal Brokenbough was banned from legally carrying a firearm because of a previous conviction on charges of aggravated assault and illegal gun possession over an incident where he shot a man in the arm for speaking to his girlfriend back in 2012. He was subsequently sentenced to 11-and-a-half to 23 months in prison, plus five years’ probation.

SmartNews