Man holding machete approached 5 people near N.J. synagogue, cops say
A 22-year-old man was arrested in Lakewood on Monday night after police said he approached five pedestrians while carrying a machete. No one was injured when all five people ran from Max Sanchez as he approached them in the area of Forest Avenue and Sixth Street, Lakwood police said in a statement. Sanchez, of Lakewood, was charged with assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, authorities said. “Although no specific threats were made to any of the victims, his menacing behavior caused fear of eminent injury or harm to each of them,” Lakewood Police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmit...