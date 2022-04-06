Man killed after crashing his car into Russian embassy in Bucharest
Forensic officers work at the site where a passenger car crashed into the gate of the Russian embassy in the Romanian capital Bucharest. The driver did not survive the accident, local police said. Radu Tuta/TASR/dpa
A man has been killed after crashing his car into a fence outside the Russian embassy in Bucharest, Romanian police said Wednesday.

The circumstances of the incident were not immediately known. It was also unclear whether the incident was connected to the Russian war in Ukraine.

Police and the public prosecutor's office have started an investigation.

