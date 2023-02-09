Man sentenced for throwing banana peels at Haitian neighbors — and cops found something worse at his house

A Lexington, Massachusetts man has been sentenced after a racist attack on his Black Haitian neighbors — and after authorities soon discovered he was hiding something even worse in his home, reported Patch.com on Thursday.

"Robert Ivarson was sentenced last week to up to nine years in state prison on charges including criminal harassment, a criminal civil rights violations and illegal possession of over 70 weapons, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said Thursday," reported Neal McNamara. "Ivarson was first arrested in December 2016 on a criminal harassment charge after he threw banana peels onto the driveway of his neighbors, who are Haitian. The victims found banana peels on more than 30 occasions, officials said."

A month after that incident, police showed up at Ivarson's home with state troopers and federal ATF agents, and found "thousands of rounds of ammunition, plus Nazi, Ku Klux Klan and confederate items. In October 2017, a second search at Ivarson's home turned up more than a dozen more guns, including assault rifles, according to prosecutors."

"Ivarson targeted his neighbors because of their race. His repeated throwing of banana peels into their driveway was terrorizing and caused them to feel unsafe in their own home," said Ryan. "When someone who commits civil rights violations, at the same time, illegally possesses high capacity firearms, they pose a substantial threat to the safety of the community."

IN OTHER NEWS: ‘Weak’ Trump hit with posthumous criticism from a major world leader

Several high-profile arrests of neo-Nazis have made national news in recent months.

In December, a neo-Nazi in upstate New York was caught during a traffic stop with body armor, an illegal "ghost gun," and details of his plans to commit a white supremacist themed bank robbery with extremist associates. And earlier this week, the FBI charged a neo-Nazi leader with a plan to attack the Baltimore power grid.