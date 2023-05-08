Man shoots and kills infant daughter during argument over gun: police

A Texas man has been arrested after he allegedly shot his eight-month-old daughter during an argument over a gun, Fox 25 reported.

Alejandro Dominic Martinez, 20, was arguing with Ruby Mora, 21, last month while Mora was carrying their daughter. Mora demanded Martinez return her handgun, and the two began to struggle while Mora was still holding the baby.

The gun went off during the struggle and the baby and Mora were struck.

Police determined that the pair's reckless conduct led to serious bodily injury and caused the death of 8-month-old Rosalinda and charged Martinez with injury to a child.