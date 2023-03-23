Man suing Gwyneth Paltrow ‘deteriorated abruptly’ after ski crash, doctor says
Rick Bowmer/Pool/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/TNS

The man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 ski crash “deteriorated abruptly” after the incident, a doctor testified in a Park City, Utah, court on Wednesday. Terry Sanderson, 76, went from being a “high-energy person” to losing significant functioning, according to Dr. Wendell Gibby, a neuroradiologist who reviewed Sanderson’s medical records. Sanderson’s breakup with his girlfriend, struggles with problem solving and instances of yelling at his grandchildren were cited as evidence of his decline, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “Terry had been a very high-functioning, high-energy person” said ...