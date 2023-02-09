Man who drove Tesla off California cliff enters plea to attempted murder charges
Emergency personnel work around the crash site where a Tesla plunged 250 to 300 feet off a cliff over the side of Highway 1 on Jan. 2, 2023. - San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office/TNS/TNS

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A man accused of intentionally driving a Tesla carrying his family off a 250-foot seaside cliff last month pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of attempted murder. Dharmesh A. Patel stood quietly while facing the charges before a San Mateo County Superior Court judge during a brief hearing Thursday afternoon. His hands shackled and wearing an orange jail jumpsuit, Patel spoke only once, to waive his right to a speedy trial. His preliminary hearing was set for March 20. The judge also issued a full protective order, admonishing Patel to refrain from contact with his wife a...