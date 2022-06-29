Man whose severed head was left outside German court was already dead

Forensics staff examine a crime scene on a grass verge on the banks of the Rhine in Bonn after a severed human head has been found in front of the Bonn Regional Court. Thomas Banneyer/dpa

A severed head discovered in front of a courthouse in Germany belongs to a man who died of natural causes, according to the result of the forensic medical examination of the 44-year-old's body, the police in the city of Bonn announced on Wednesday.

The body of the deceased had also been discovered on Tuesday around 1 kilometre away near the banks of the Rhine at the edge of a park.

A 38-year-old man is in custody on suspicion of disturbing the peace. Initially, the police had been investigating a suspected homicide. Both men are believed to be homeless.

After the autopsy, the police stated that the severing of the head from the rest of the body was not the cause of death. At that time, the 44-year-old had already died of natural causes due to a serious illness.

The suspect had been arrested in the immediate vicinity of the Bonn Regional Court. According to the police, he has not yet testified in relation to the charges.

He had tipped off police about the place where the rest of the body was found.

The 38-year-old is known to the police mainly in connection with drugs-related crime. A possible instrument used to commit the crime has not yet been found.

Business was continuing as usual at the Bonn Regional Court on Wednesday, a court spokeswoman said. The head was discovered in front of its pillared main entrance.

When the head was discovered by passers-by early on Tuesday evening, the court, located in central Bonn, was already closed to the public. The doors of the main gate were also closed.

In the entrance area, the forensic team had hung up a dark tarpaulin, but by Wednesday there was no longer any sign of it.

Barrier tapes were still hanging at the site where the body was found.