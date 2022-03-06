Mandatory evacuations ordered in multiple states as March wildfires wreak havoc: report

Residents of three states were hit with mandatory evacuation orders due to fast-moving wild fires on Saturday.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management activated the State Emergency Operations Center in Topeka to respond to the Cottonwood Complex Fires in Reno and Harvey counties. After mandatory evacuations, a shelter was established at the Salvation Army in Hutchingson.

"The Kansas Department of Transportation has made a request to the Federal Aviation Administration to close airspace over Reno and Harvey Counties to allow aircraft assisting with fire suppression full access," the state announced. "KDEM has tasked two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the Kansas Army National Guard to assist with fire suppression in Reno and Harvey counties on Sunday."





The Oklahoma Forestry Services issued an emergency alert urging evacuations in the Mulhall area.





And the Florida Forest Service says the Bertha Swamp Road Fire is only 10% contained and has already resulted in evacuations of 1,000 households.











