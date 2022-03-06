Mandatory evacuations ordered in multiple states as March wildfires wreak havoc: report

Residents of three states were hit with mandatory evacuation orders due to fast-moving wild fires on Saturday.
The Kansas Division of Emergency Management activated the State Emergency Operations Center in Topeka to respond to the Cottonwood Complex Fires in Reno and Harvey counties. After mandatory evacuations, a shelter was established at the Salvation Army in Hutchingson.
Due to a fire in Reno County threatening the Burrton area the sub-state basketball games today have been postponed. Emergency management has indicated it is not safe.— KSHSAA (@KSHSAA) 1646516390
"The Kansas Department of Transportation has made a request to the Federal Aviation Administration to close airspace over Reno and Harvey Counties to allow aircraft assisting with fire suppression full access," the state announced. "KDEM has tasked two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the Kansas Army National Guard to assist with fire suppression in Reno and Harvey counties on Sunday."
5:30 PM Update: Heads up to eastern Kansas residents. With numerous fires ongoing across central into northeast Kansas, smoke, possibly dense, and poor air quality are likely through the evening hours. #kswx #ksfire— NWS Topeka (@NWS Topeka) 1646523251
The Oklahoma Forestry Services issued an emergency alert urging evacuations in the Mulhall area.
Here's new video that just came in from @kfor photojournalist Dawson Pepin. This is the fire that is threatening the town of Mulhall. An evacuation order is in place and residents are being told to drive north or south out of town! #okwx #okfirepic.twitter.com/Xr7E7oKpRD— Aaron Brackett (@Aaron Brackett) 1646526344
And the Florida Forest Service says the Bertha Swamp Road Fire is only 10% contained and has already resulted in evacuations of 1,000 households.
EVACUATION ORDER FOR THE CITY OF MULHALL, OK! A large wildfire is just miles west of the town moving east at 3-5MPH. Residents are told to drive north or south out of town ASAP. \n\nA front is on the way, which will begin to steer the fire south from about 7 to 7:30P. @kfor #OKWXpic.twitter.com/zV4MV4zgPo— Aaron Brackett (@Aaron Brackett) 1646526138