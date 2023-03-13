Manhattan bike path terrorist Sayfullo Saipov spared the death penalty
In this handout photo provided by the St. Charles County Department of Corrections, Sayfullo Saipov poses for a booking photo after a previous arrest in Missouri. - Handout/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — Islamic State-inspired terrorist Sayfullo Saipov on Monday was given the mercy he didn’t offer the eight victims he mowed down on a Manhattan bike path with a rented truck — being spared the death penalty. In a note sent out shortly after 2 p.m., jurors deliberating whether Saipov should be put to death for the massacre on a busy West Side bicycle lane on Oct. 31, 2017, said they had concluded they were unable to reach a unanimous decision. Manhattan Federal Court Judge Vernon Broderick took the note as the jury’s final answer. “There’s nothing in the note that indicates that they a...