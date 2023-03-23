Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s lawyer tells GOP leaders probing his Trump hush money investigation to back off
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. - Barry Williams/New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has a message for Republican lawmakers looking into his office’s investigation of former President Donald Trump’s role into the hush money payment made to Stormy Daniels: Back off. If criminal charges are brought against Donald Trump in Manhattan, “it will be because the rule of law and faithful execution” of Bragg’s duty requires it, reads a letter sent Thursday by the DA’s lawyer to GOP leaders. Bragg’s general counsel Leslie Dubeck was responding to demands from House Republican committee chairs accusing him of investigating Trump as part o...