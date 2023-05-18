Manhattan DA pulled into suit against JPMorgan over Epstein ties; Deutsche Bank settles for $75 million with billionaire pedophile’s victims
US-NEWS-NY-DA-JPMORGAN-EPSTEIN-NY. - Barry Williams/New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK — The Manhattan district attorney has been dragged into litigation that’s ramping up against JPMorgan Chase, brought by abuse victims of disgraced billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. As JPMogran presses Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for documents, a Manhattan federal judge on Thursday gave the prosecutor’s office until the following day to outline the records in question. The Wall Street giant is accused in the suit of being a critical enabler of the dead financier’s child sex trafficking ring. Bragg’s office previously indicated it doesn’t want to hand over documents to JPMorgan. It me...