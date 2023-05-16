The Manhattan District Attorney’s office on Tuesday pushed back against Donald Trump’s request for more information about the charges the former president is facing over allegations he paid off a porn star to hide an illicit affair, ABC News reports.
Trump’s legal team is seeking a "bill of particulars," which would include information about the prosecutors’ theory of the case.
The former president last month pleaded not guilty to a 34-count felony indictment alleging he falsified business records in connection with the 2016 hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.
The Manhattan DA’s office in a new court filing Tuesday obtained by ABC News argued that Trump "has more than sufficient information to prepare his defense."
Trump’s attorneys are seeking additional information about the substance of the allegations against the former president and the prosecutors’ theory of the case that are not included in the indictment.
Additionally, Trump’s attorneys want prosecutors to identify the as-of-yet unspecified "other crime" Trump’s alleged falsification of business records enabled that are the basis of felony charges against the former president.
Aaron Katersky writes for ABC News that “The falsification of business records is a misdemeanor unless it is committed in furtherance of another crime, in which case it can be charged as a felony.”
Prosecutors in a response said they believe they’ve provided Trump’s legal team sufficient information.
"The 15-page, 34-count indictment and 13-page statement of facts fully inform defendant of the nature of the charges against him, including by specifying the business records defendant allegedly falsified and by describing the details of his allegedly unlawful scheme," assistant district attorney Becky Mangold said, according to the report.
"The production of these voluminous discovery materials further ensures that defendant is fully informed of the charges against him so he may prepare a defense.”