Manhattan DA is 'confident' he can take down Trump — according to this legal expert

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is feeling "confident" he can build a legal case against former President Donald Trump — and he has a solid vehicle to do so, argued former federal prosecutor Shan Wu on CNN Tuesday.
This comes as Bragg is reportedly ramping up the long-dormant investigation into hush payments the former president brokered to adult film star Stormy Daniels to cover up an affair they had years previously.
"I want to turn to the Manhattan District Attorney now, presenting evidence to a grand jury on the hush money case, as it's called," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "What do you think led to this dramatic escalation?"
"Well, everyone thought that case was almost dead in the water, and from reporting, it sounds maybe like under Trump, DOJ helped to kill that case," said Wu. "But Bragg's feeling kind of confident. He's just won a couple of convictions against the Trump Organization and the CFO. So that may be why."
Ultimately, suggested Wu, Trump's Stormy Daniels hush payments "may turn out to be the equivalent of taxes for Al Capone."
"This forgotten case, it's relatively easy to prove," said Wu. "People may not even remember, there was a campaign finance issue with the hush money. Under New York State law, if there is a falsification of business records, that is a misdemeanor, and they need to tie it to New York State election laws to get the felony out of it. But not a very difficult case, so it could go someplace."
Watch video below or at this link.
Shan Wu says Alvin Bragg is "confident" he can take down Trump www.youtube.com