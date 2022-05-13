Man arrested for 11 drive-by shootings against extended family of his ex-girlfriend: report

Police arrested an Arizona man for allegedly committing multiple drive-by shootings targeting the extended family of the man's former girlfriend, 12 News reports.
"Manuel Sierra, 24, was taken into custody Wednesday on suspicion of executing at least 11 drive-by shootings over the last six months throughout the Phoenix area," the network reported Thursday. "Phoenix police said it appeared members of this extended family were specifically being targeted by Sierra because of their relation to the suspect's former romantic partner. No injuries were reported in any of the drive-by shootings. In at least half of the shootings, the targeted homes were occupied when shots were fired, police said."
Sierra was charged with 18 felony counts.
Fox 10 News reports police also say the victims "received threatening text messages tied to the shootings."
The first shooting reportedly occurred on New Year's Eve.
The suspect is being held in the Maricopa County jail.
Watch Fox 10's coverage: